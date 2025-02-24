Karachi : The new restaurant “Creek Bites” by renowned television actress Asma Saif, “CREEK BITES” at Creek Walk, Zulfiqar Avenue, Khayaban-e-Iqbal Phase 8 DHA. it was inaugurated in by Additional IG Police Karachi, Javed Alam Odho. On this occasion, the Additional IG also cut the cake.

Speaking to the media, Asma Saif, highlighted that the restaurant’s specialty is the “Waffle Burger,” which is not available anywhere else on the entire food street. She stated that they are offering high-quality, delicious burgers at reasonable prices and have a variety of burgers available.

In response to a question, she her restaurant can host events for up to 100 people and operates 24/7. Initially, they have invited business professionals to the restaurant, and later, artists will also be invited.

Regarding the Defence Housing Authority (DHA), she stated that they are cooperating well and that she has no complaints. She also mentioned that discounts will be offered when necessary.

Asma Saif, said that while she is an artist, she had the idea of opening a restaurant and decided to pursue it. The feedback has been positive, and she encouraged families to visit and enjoy the variety of burgers available.

She added that she has started with DHA, but if needed, they will expand to other areas in the future.