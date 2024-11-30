Pakistani actress Mariyam Nafees shared an exciting update with fans as she is expecting first child with husband Amaan Ahmed.

Diyare Dil star made the joyful announcement on social media , posting adorable snaps with her hubby and said, “Oh, baby! We’re having a baby!!! Baby AmYam coming soon, InshAllah!”

The post garnered huge reactions as the Lollywood star requested prayers from her fans during this period. The announcement also met with a wave of congratulations from both fans and fellow celebrities.

Mariyam and Amaan tied knot three years back and have been celebrating this special moment in their lives.

Mariyam made her debut in Kuch Na Kaho and then appeared in Ishq-e-Benaam, Yaqeen Ka Safar, Dil Kiya Karay, Bhook, Jhooti, and Fitrat, among others.