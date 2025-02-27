On Thursday, veteran actor Sajid Hassan addressed the media, expressing grief and frustration over his son’s alleged involvement in the Mustafa Amir murder case and the public’s rush to judgment without concrete proof.

His son, Sahir Hassan, was arrested alongside three others in Karachi’s Defence area during the investigation into the murder of 23-year-old Mustafa Amir, whose body was found earlier this month, about a month after he went missing.

Police claimed Sahir confessed to selling drugs through Snapchat for the past two years, allegedly earning Rs 1.5 million per week, and supplying drugs to both Mustafa Amir and prime suspect Armaghan Qureshi.

Addressing reporters, Sajid Hassan called the murder a tragic incident, offering condolences to Mustafa’s family. “Mustafa was like my own son,” he said, adding that he only wants justice to prevail for all families involved.

However, Hassan also criticized how media and society have already declared his son guilty. He clarified that he is not defending his son’s actions, but urged for a fair and transparent legal process.

The actor revealed that his family is facing severe social isolation, with neighbors cutting ties and professional opportunities disappearing.

Police also disclosed that Sahir provided a list of over 12 clients and explained how his drug network functioned exclusively through Snapchat. Drugs were recovered from him during the arrest.

Legal representatives for Sajid Hassan’s family argued that the drug charges should be treated separately from the murder investigation, criticizing attempts to link the two cases to distract from the real focus — Mustafa’s murder.

“My son’s actions, however wrong, should not take attention away from the actual murder investigation,” Sajid Hassan emphasized, while expressing faith in the judicial process. “I believe in the courts and want the truth, even if it hurts.”

Armaghan’s Remand Extended

Separately, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) extended the physical remand of Armaghan Qureshi and Shiraz, both key suspects in the case, for five more days and ordered a medical check-up for both.

During the hearing, Armaghan claimed police were torturing him and denied him access to a washroom for ten days. The court rejected this claim, saying “If that were true, you wouldn’t be standing here.”

The court permitted the accused to meet their families and lawyers under police and court supervision.