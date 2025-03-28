Abu Dhabi is poised to become the first city in the region to launch an electric air taxi service, following a landmark agreement with US-based Archer Aviation.

The announcement, made on Thursday, marks a significant milestone in the UAE’s commitment to innovative urban mobility solutions. Abu Dhabi Aviation (ADA) has partnered with Archer Aviation to deploy its Midnight aircraft later this year, making ADA the first global customer for Archer’s Launch Edition.

The agreement was signed by Nader Al Hammadi, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Aviation, and Badr Al Olama, Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO). Under this partnership, ADA will finance the deployment of the Midnight, an electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a leader in next-generation transportation.

The Midnight is a piloted, four-passenger aircraft designed to transform traditional 60- to 90-minute car commutes into swift 10- to 20-minute flights.

“We have closely followed the progress of eVTOL technology and are proud to collaborate with Archer to introduce this innovation to the UAE,” said Nader Al Hammadi. “As the Middle East’s largest helicopter operator, Abu Dhabi Aviation has the expertise to develop a scalable urban air mobility network. We are excited to pioneer the launch of the region’s first electric air taxi service, beginning in Abu Dhabi.”

Beyond the initial launch, ADA and Archer will work together to establish a scalable framework for the commercial expansion of Midnight in other early-adopter markets. Archer will also provide ADA with trained pilots, technicians, and engineers to support the initial operations. Additionally, the company plans to introduce an integrated software system, including a booking app, to streamline urban air mobility (UAM) services.

“This partnership demonstrates how we will transition the Midnight aircraft from production to its first customers—a model we plan to replicate as we expand globally,” said Adam Goldstein, CEO and founder of Archer. “We appreciate Abu Dhabi Aviation for being our first Launch Edition customer, and we are looking forward to an exciting year ahead.”

The introduction of the Midnight aircraft in Abu Dhabi marks a significant step forward in sustainable air transportation, paving the way for a future where urban commuting takes to the skies.