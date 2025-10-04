ISLAMABAD: Indian cricketer Abhishek Sharma missed a major family milestone (his sister Komal Sharma’s wedding) as he represented India A in the second one-dayer against Australia A in Kanpur on Friday, October 3.

Unfortunately, the day didn’t go well for Sharma on the field either, as he was dismissed for a golden duck. But the real emotional blow came off the field, as he couldn’t be present for his sister’s big day.

While he couldn’t attend the wedding itself, Abhishek did take part in the pre-wedding celebrations, including the Haldi and Mehendi ceremonies. He was even seen dancing to Bhangra music alongside popular Punjabi singer Ranjit Bawa, making some memorable moments before departing for national duty.

After the wedding, Abhishek shared a heartfelt message for his sister and her husband Lovish Oberoi, expressing his love and best wishes –a testament to his strong family bond.

This story is a classic example of the sacrifices athletes make in the name of their passion.

Abhishek Sharma is now set to feature in India’s upcoming series against Australia, which includes Tests, a three-match ODI series, and five T20 Internationals staring later this month.