Karachi, Pakistan – 12th November 2024: In a groundbreaking development, Abhi Private Limited and TPL Corp Limited have received approval from the State Bank of Pakistan to jointly purchase FINCA Microfinance Bank Limited.

The strategic alliance between Abhi and TPL Corp aims to reshape financial inclusion efforts across Pakistan by combining FINCA’s extensive microfinance network and expertise with Abhi’s innovative digital solutions and TPL Corp’s presence in retail, insurance and technology sectors. By bringing together these complementary strengths, the partnership is set to diversify and expand access to financial products and services that cater to underserved communities, including rural populations, small businesses, and lower-income individuals.

Over the last decade, FINCA Pakistan has empowered millions of Pakistani families through lending, savings, and financial education. FINCA Pakistan has consistently been recognized for customer experience excellence and has brought several innovations to the microfinance market, including the country’s first mobile network-agnostic digital wallet. With a presence in more than 100 cities throughout the country, the bank has made significant advancements in supporting women entrepreneurs.

The new entity will offer a broad range of innovative financial products. These solutions will provide individuals and small businesses with the financial tools they need to thrive, furthering Pakistan’s journey toward greater economic empowerment and inclusion.

“At Abhi, we’ve always believed in creating accessible financial solutions for everyone,” said Omair Ansari CEO & Co-founder of Abhi. “By joining forces with TPL, we’re making a stride towards expanding our reach and delivering impactful financial products to millions of Pakistanis who have previously lacked access to essential services.”

The acquisition aligns with TPL Corp’s vision of driving innovation in financial services. With TPL’s diverse business portfolio and FINCA Pakistan’s established presence and deep knowledge of the market, the combined entity is well-positioned to introduce customer-focused solutions that can make a tangible difference in underserved regions.

FINCA Microfinance Bank customers will experience a seamless transition, with enhanced access to a more comprehensive suite of financial services in the near future. The acquisition will allow customers to benefit from Abhi’s digital-first platform, aimed at making banking services more accessible.

“FINCA Pakistan delivered on its promise to develop a nationwide microfinance network that is creating economic opportunity throughout Pakistan, especially for women,” said Jeff Smith, Chair of the FINCA Pakistan Board of Directors. “Abhi and TPL share FINCA’s commitment to expanding access to financial services for small entrepreneurs. The infusion of new capital and more comprehensive digital services have the potential to significantly accelerate financial inclusion in Pakistan.”

Looking ahead, Abhi, TPL, and FINCA plan to focus on delivering a new range of financial products tailored to underserved communities, driving financial inclusion and contributing to the nation’s economic growth. Further updates on new offerings and services will be shared in the coming months.