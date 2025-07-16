Advertisements

Karachi, Pakistan – July 16, 2025 – In a progressive move toward employee financial empowerment, ABHI, an embedded finance platform, has partnered with Younus Textile Mills (YTM), one of the country’s largest vertically integrated textile manufacturers, to roll out Earned Wage Access (EWA) for its workforce. This collaboration

represents a shared commitment to improving the financial health of employees across Pakistan’s textile industry.

With ABHI’s EWA solution, Younus Textile Mills employees can instantly access a portion of their earned wages before payday, anytime, anywhere, through the ABHI app or SMS, with funds disbursed in under 30 seconds. By enabling real-time access to salaries, the initiative helps employees cover urgent expenses, avoid loans, and reduce financial stress, without waiting for the end of the month.

“Our partnership with Younus Textile Mills reflects ABHI’s continued commitment to enabling financial flexibility for the workforce,” said Rayaan Sayeed, Head of Sales at ABHI. “Earned Wage Access has consistently driven measurable outcomes—improving employee satisfaction, reducing turnover, and enhancing productivity.”

“At Younus Textile Mills, we believe that empowered employees drive sustainable growth. Partnering with ABHI is another step in our mission to foster a progressive and supportive workplace culture.” — Muhammad Hassan Tabba, CEO, Younus Textile Mills Limited This partnership marks another milestone in ABHI’s efforts to make

financial wellness an integral part of the employee experience. For Younus Textile Mills, the integration of modern payroll innovations reflects its forward-thinking approach to workforce welfare and its ongoing efforts to support employees in a challenging economic landscape.

Together, ABHI and Younus Textile Mills are setting a new precedent for how the textile industry can champion inclusive financial solutions that truly uplift the workforce.