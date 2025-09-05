In a progressive step toward employee financial empowerment, ABHI, a neobank of the future, has partnered with Jaffer Brothers (Pvt) Limited, one of Pakistan’s most diversified and trusted conglomerates with a legacy spanning over 70 years, to introduce Earned Wage Access (EWA) for its workforce. This collaboration reflects the shared commitment of both organizations to prioritize employee welfare and drive financial inclusion in Pakistan.

Through ABHI’s EWA solution, Jaffer group employees can instantly access a portion of their earned salary via the ABHI mobile app or SMS, within 30 seconds, anytime, anywhere. This innovative solution eliminates the stress of waiting until payday, helping employees manage unforeseen expenses, reduce dependency on high-interest loans, and improve financial resilience.

“ABHI’s mission has always been to financially empower employees,” said Rayaan Sayeed, Head of Sales at ABHI. “Partnering with Jaffer Brothers (Pvt) Limited, an organization that shares this commitment to employee welfare, allows us to extend that mission further, ensuring their workforce has the financial flexibility and security.” Uroosa Meraj (Chief People Officer & Head of Corporate Communications, Jaffer Brothers (Pvt) Limited) said "We are excited to partner with ABHI to introduce Earned Wage Access for our employees. This initiative underscores our commitment to their financial well-being, allowing them instant access to earned wages and enhancing their financial security. With this collaboration, we aim to set a

new standard for employee welfare in Pakistan. Our people’s financial health matters, and this partnership reflects that promise."

This strategic collaboration underscores Jaffer groups’ longstanding commitment to its employees while reinforcing ABHI’s mission of making financial freedom accessible for all. By integrating on-demand salary access, both organizations are setting a new precedent for employee welfare and financial empowerment in Pakistan.

