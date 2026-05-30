ABHI Microfinance Bank Limited reported a profit after tax of PKR 1.019 billion in 2025, the highest profit in the bank’s history.

The result marks a major turnaround from the PKR 1.754 billion loss recorded in 2024.

Overall, the bank achieved a profitability swing of PKR 2.773 billion within a single year. Notably, the bank last reported a profit in 2020.

Assets and loan portfolio record strong growth

The bank’s total assets increased to PKR 77.066 billion in 2025, up from PKR 40.353 billion a year earlier.

Meanwhile, advances surged to PKR 37.556 billion from PKR 18.387 billion, representing growth of more than 104 percent.

This expansion reflected stronger lending activity and improved business performance.

Deposits strengthen funding base

Customer deposits climbed to PKR 69.088 billion during the year.

In comparison, deposits stood at PKR 36.226 billion in 2024.

The increase of more than 90 percent strengthened the bank’s funding base and supported liquidity despite challenging market conditions.

Revenue rises sharply

The bank reported significant growth in revenue during 2025.

Total revenue reached PKR 14.25 billion, compared with PKR 9.461 billion in the previous year.

As a result, revenue increased by 50.66 percent year-on-year.

Improved asset quality and lower credit losses

Asset quality remained a key focus area throughout the year.

The bank reduced its non-performing loan (NPL) ratio to 0.68 percent.

In addition, improved recoveries and tighter credit monitoring helped lower credit losses significantly.

Capital position and governance strengthened

Sponsor support, fresh capital injections and stronger profitability improved the bank’s equity position.

At the same time, management invested in governance, compliance and risk management frameworks.

The bank also enhanced internal audit coverage, regulatory compliance and anti-money laundering controls.

Digital banking remains a strategic priority

ABHI Microfinance Bank continued expanding its digital banking initiatives during 2025.

The bank increased its focus on digital lending, merchant financing, Earned Wage Access solutions and automation.

Furthermore, management confirmed plans for continued technology investment in the coming years.

Stronger outlook for future growth

With record profitability, stronger deposits, higher assets and improved asset quality, the bank closed 2025 in a significantly stronger position.

Management credited the turnaround to disciplined execution, operational improvements and sustained investment in digital capabilities.