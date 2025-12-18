ABHI and Zignaly, the global crypto investment and asset-management platform, announced a landmark partnership to introduce Zignaly’s first Real-World Asset (RWA) private credit offering in United Arab of Emirates.

This milestone enables global stablecoin investors to earn short-duration, asset-backed yield generated directly from ABHI’s SME receivables portfolio with minimum ticket sizes as low as $10, according to the press released issued by ABHI.

The product creates a direct bridge between on-chain liquidity and real economic activity. Through this product, ABHI will finance short-term SME receivables using stablecoin capital sourced via Zignaly’s 650k+ users who will gain exposure to yield derived from the financing of real-world invoices and working capital requirements.

This collaboration represents the first live execution of ZIGChain’s RWA vision: delivering real yield rooted in genuine business activity, accelerating institutional adoption of blockchain based credit infrastructure. By combining ABHI’s established SME-financing engine with Zignaly’s distribution layer and ZIGChain’s wealth generation infrastructure, the launch introduces a scalable new asset category for the crypto ecosystem and establishes the foundation for a broader portfolio of tokenized private credit solutions.

“The future of finance will lie in tokenization, and we are starting now. Partnering with ZIGChain represents the next chapter in ABHI’s mission to democratize financial access across MENAP. With stablecoin-enabled debt financing, we are unlocking an entirely new liquidity pathway for businesses. This collaboration allows us to serve clients with even greater speed while ensuring sustainable, diversified capital sources. As the region embraces digital finance, ABHI is proud to stand at the forefront of innovation, building solutions that strengthen the financial resilience of both employers and their workforce.” – Omair Ansari, Co-Founder & CEO, ABHI Middle East Limited.

“This is a milestone for the entire RWA ecosystem and a clear validation of the ZIGChain vision. By connecting proven originators like ABHI with global on-chain liquidity, we demonstrate how real-world assets can move transparently and compliantly. ZIGChain’s infrastructure now enables stable, institution-grade yield to reach investors worldwide, and private credit is only the beginning. This integration marks the start of a scalable pipeline for tokenized credit, private debt, and a full spectrum of real-world yield products.” – Abdul Rafay Gadit, Co-Founder, ZIGChain.

“Bringing real-world yield to Zignaly is a major step in making investing more accessible for our users. By investing in our Z-Indexes, investors can now access asset-backed returns, including exposure to ABHI’s private credit offering. It reflects our commitment to opening doors that were previously out of reach for everyday investors.” – David Rodríguez Coronado, Co-Founder, Zignaly.

ABHI brings robust credentials in SME receivable financing, serving over one million users across the UAE. Zignaly contributes access to a global network of investors seeking transparent, alternative yield, while ZIGChain provides the secure, high-throughput blockchain infrastructure required to tokenize and automate real-world cash flows.

Together, the organizations are laying the foundation for a scalable financing pipeline that merges traditional receivable financing with blockchain-based liquidity, delivering consistent real-world yield, democratized access to institutional-grade opportunities, and enhanced transparency for all participants.