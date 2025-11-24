Riyadh, KSA: Abhi Saudi, powered by Alraedah Digital Solutions, has announced a new partnership with Bayut KSA, one of the Kingdom’s leading real estate platforms, to enable Bayut KSA employees to instantly access a portion of their earned wages through Abhi’s Earned Wage Access (EWA) solution.
Through this collaboration, Bayut KSA employees can withdraw a portion of their accrued salary at any time during the month, giving them greater financial flexibility, reducing daily financial pressure, and supporting their overall well-being.
“At ABHI, our mission is to improve financial inclusion across the region. Partnering with a dynamic company like Bayut allows us to extend the benefits of Earned Wage Access to more professionals in Saudi Arabia, supporting their financial well-being and ultimately boosting productivity and retention,” said Omair Ansari, Co-Founder and CEO of ABHI.
Nouf Alqahtani, HR Operations Manager at Bayut KSA, added: “At Bayut KSA, we are dedicated to creating a supportive workplace for our team. Providing instant access to earned wages through ABHI Saudi offers our employees more convenience, flexibility, and control over their financial needs.”
This partnership underscores the commitment of both companies to financial empowerment and digital innovation in alignment with Saudi Vision 2030.
