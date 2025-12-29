ABHI, the region’s neo bank of the future, and Mahaana Wealth, the country’s first digital-only asset management company licensed by the SECP, have joined hands to make financial empowerment accessible for every employee.

Through this collaboration, both organizations will work together to leverage their financial products and bring innovative solutions to a wider market. By aligning their expertise, ABHI and Mahaana aim to drive financial wellness, inclusion, and literacy across businesses and communities.

This partnership underscores ABHI and Mahaana’s shared commitment to empowering individuals and organizations through accessible, technology-driven financial solutions. By working together, both companies aim to build a culture of financial inclusion and literacy, promoting stronger and more resilient workplaces.

“Financial empowerment is about more than access; it’s about helping people feel in control of their money and their future,” said Omair Ansari, Co-founder & CEO, ABHI. “Our partnership with Mahaana reflects our shared mission to build financially healthier workplaces where employees can take control of both their short-term liquidity and long-term goals.”

“Financial empowerment means bridging the gap between immediate needs and long-term security,” said Shamoon Tariq, Founder & CEO, Mahaana Wealth. “Our partnership with ABHI does exactly that helping employees manage their cash flow today while building their retirement tomorrow. With only 50,000 retirement accounts in a country of 240 million people, making wealth-building accessible through the workplace isn’t just good business, it’s essential infrastructure.”