Karachi, April 8, 2025: The Senior Vice Chairman of the Association of Builders and Developers (ABAD), Syed Afzal Hameed has expressed serious concerns over the recent amendments to the Karachi Building and Town Planning Regulations 2002, stating that the changes will have adverse effects on the city’s infrastructure.

In his statement, Afzal Hameed said that the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA)’s decision to allow commercial activities in residential areas is hasty and ill-considered. He warned that such a move would lead to unregulated construction, increased traffic congestion, environmental pollution, and a rise in other urban problems in Karachi.

He further added that permitting schools, hospitals, shopping centers, offices, and other commercial enterprises in residential zones would not only compromise the privacy of residents but also put excessive pressure on the city’s already strained basic infrastructure. Karachi is already facing critical issues related to water supply, sewage, electricity, and parking, and this decision could further aggravate those problems.

Afzal Hameed emphasized that before making such decisions, SBCA should have held thorough consultations with all relevant stakeholders, including members of the construction industry, urban planning experts, and representatives of the public. He criticized the authority for acting unilaterally without considering the long-term implications of such a regulation.

He warned that this approach could prove to be dangerous for the city’s future and stressed that any step taken without proper consultation is unacceptable and may have lasting negative consequences.

Afzal Hameed concluded by urging the Director General of SBCA to immediately review and reverse the amendment, restoring the previous regulation in order to maintain urban balance, discipline, and the residential character of affected neighborhoods. He reiterated ABAD’s willingness to cooperate with the Sindh government and relevant institutions in constructive dialogue for the betterment of the city.