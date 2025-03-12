Karachi, March 12, 2025: The office bearers of the Association of Builders and Developers (ABAD) have strongly condemned the terrorist attack on the Jaffar Express in Balochistan. They also paid tribute to the security forces for their timely action, which led to the safe rescue of 155 hostages and the elimination of 27 terrorists.

According to details, ABAD Chairman Muhammad Hassan Bakhshi, Senior Vice Chairman Syed Afzal Hamid, Vice Chairman Tariq Aziz, Southern Region Chairman Ahmed Owais Thanvi,Chairman Northern Region Sheikh Muhammad Nabeel and Vice Chairman Hyderbad Sub-Region Abdullah Jan Memon expressed deep sorrow and grief over the attack on Jaffer Express in Balochistan. The ABAD leaders praised the brave soldiers of the security forces for their effective operation, during which dozens of terrorists were neutralized and more than 150 hostages were rescued. They expressed confidence that security forces would soon ensure the complete rescue of all hostages and eliminate the remaining terrorists.

The ABAD leaders stated that attacking innocent people during the holy month of Ramadan reflects that these terrorists have no connection with Islam or Baloch traditions. They further emphasized that anti-Pakistan and anti-Islam forces do not want Pakistan to progress and are trying to harm the country’s peace and prosperity through such heinous acts. However, they reaffirmed their commitment that the entire nation will not allow the terrorists’ nefarious plans to succeed and stands firmly with the Pakistan Armed Forces.