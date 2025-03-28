Karachi: March 28, 2025 – The Chairman of the Association of Builders and Developers (ABAD), Muhammad Hassan Bakhshi, has strongly condemned the targeted killing of six innocent civilians on the Coastal Highway.

In his statement, he said that the brutal murder of innocent people after verifying their identity cards is an attack on our national unity and peaceful coexistence, which is absolutely unacceptable. This tragic incident is a cause of grief for the entire nation, and such cowardly attacks are a malicious attempt to destabilize the country and harm its harmony.

Chairman ABAD,M. Hassan Bakshi

The ABAD Chairman expressed his heartfelt condolences and sympathies with the bereaved families, stating that ABAD officials and members share their sorrow. He prayed that Allah Almighty grants the martyrs a high rank in Jannat-ul-Firdous and bestows patience upon their families.

Muhammad Hassan Bakhshi urged the government to immediately bring the perpetrators to justice and take effective measures to ensure the safety of people’s lives and property. He further stated that ABAD has always been committed to national.