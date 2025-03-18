Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has introduced the Aaghosh Program, a groundbreaking initiative aimed at supporting pregnant women and mothers of children under two years old. Under this program, eligible women will receive financial assistance totaling Rs. 23,000, as reported by national media.

Implementation & Districts Covered

In its first phase, the program will be launched in 13 districts, including Dera Ghazi Khan, Taunsa, Rajanpur, Layyah, Muzaffargarh, Kot Addu, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalnagar, Bhakkar, Mianwali, Khushab, and Lodhran.

Breakdown of Financial Assistance

?? Rs. 2,000 upon first registration at Maryam Health Clinics

?? Rs. 1,500 per medical visit (up to Rs. 6,000 total)

?? Rs. 4,000 gift upon childbirth

?? Rs. 2,000 for the first post-birth check-up (within 15 days)

?? Rs. 5,000 for birth certificate registration

?? Rs. 4,000 for vaccinations (Rs. 2,000 per shot)

Financial aid can be collected from Aaghosh Program’s cash agents after medical check-ups.

A toll-free helpline has also been set up to provide guidance and assistance to women. CM Maryam Nawaz emphasized that residents of remote and underprivileged areas deserve equal access to public resources, and the government is committed to fulfilling this responsibility.