New Jersey, USA : A wonderful inauguration ceremony was held for Dr. Aiza Akbar’s new medical clinic in Montclair, New Jersey, attended by a number of distinguished doctors, community leaders, and residents.

Speakers at the event included the host, Dr. Aiza Akbar; her husband, also a physician; Bob Calcagno, Republican Party Chair for Clifton; Dr. Mehta, Residency Program Director at a local hospital; Dr. Gholam Mujtaba, Chairman of the Pakistan Policy Institute USA; and MaryJo Guinchard, Republican candidate for the U.S. Congress (CD-5).

The event saw the presence of several prominent personalities, including Mrs. Kazmir, Chair of the Republican Women’s Club for Closter and wife of the Vice Chair of the American Jewish Congress; Dr. Mannan Razzak; Dr. Qasim Naveed Cheema and Dr. Mrs. Cheema; Umer Chaudhry; and many other respected figures from the community.

Congratulations to Dr. Aiza Akbar on this new beginning and best wishes for continued success!