By: Perwaiz Ahmed Shaikh

Hyderabad: “A WOMAN OF SUBSTANCE” of Pakistan

Prof.Dr.Yasmeen Iqbal presented “Life time achievement award” by Pakistan Council of Sports Sciences at 4th Euro-Pak International Conference of Sports Sciences and Education organised by Sarhad university of Science and information technology at Islamabad. Award presented by Vice Chancellor of Sarhad University peshawar Prof.Dr.Salim ur Rehman.

Physical educationist Sports organisor from Sindh Perwaiz Ahmed Shaikh, Director Physical Education of Government Girls Degree college Kotri Aisha Irum alongwith millions of her followers, Students, relative, sports circles and welwishers reffered Prof.Dr.Yasmeen Iqbal as “A WOMAN OF SUBSTANCE” of Pakistan, becouse of her confidence, empathety, leadership and for a thirst for knowledge to inspires others.

Her Intellectual curiosity, Responsibility, Honesty, integrity and Values to family impressed us. In the Conversation with her by Perwaiz Ahmed Shaikh said that, “She must upheld her legacy as she is from the diginfied class of society.We reffered you as Bave, inspirational & lady of substance of Pakistan due to your remarkable efforts in the field of Education, sports & sports sciences, social and domestic.

Dr. Yasmin Iqbal was associated with the Center for Physical Education, Health and Sports Sciences, Sindh University, Jamshoro, as Director. She has so far provided 20 P.Hd and 55 M.Phil scholars from Sindh University, Jamshoro, University of Lahore and Karachi University and this series is still ongoing. Currently, she is associated with the University of Lahore