Karachi : Asif Razzak had the honor of meeting Sir Ghulam Nabi Memon, IG Police Sindh, in 1999 when he transferred from SSP Malir to ADIGP Karachi. At the time, he was an Inspector at the DIGP Karachi Office. His reputation preceded him, and he was eager to meet him. What struck me was his approach to leadership – he was always approachable, helpful, and guided his team with dignity.

Throughout his career, Sir Ghulam Nabi Memon has maintained an exemplary reputation, surrounding himself with like-minded individuals. he ‘ve been privileged to see many dignified and upright IGs of Sindh Police, often transferred without recognition by the Sindh government or civil community. Sir Ghulam Nabi Memon, however, is uniquely acknowledged and appreciated by all – a testament to his outstanding service.

His farewell celebrations were a testament to the esteem in which he’s held by colleagues and subordinates alike. I pray that Allah grants him ease in retirement and enables him to continue spreading kindness.