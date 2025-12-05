A tragic incident in Baldia has once again highlighted the extreme danger of going near transformers or attempting to tamper with electrical infrastructure. The individual seen climbing the PMT lost his life due to direct contact with live equipment, a reminder that illegal connections and unsafe handling of wires can turn fatal within seconds.

As Imran Rana (KE spokesperson) noted in his tweet, transformers and high-voltage systems are not meant to be accessed by the public.

Climbing PMTs, touching exposed wiring or trying to bypass meters not only endangers the individual but puts entire neighborhoods at risk.