Karachi,April 20, 2025 : Sindh Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon, stated that 1,295 actions have been taken against fancy number plates, tinted glass, and other illegal accessories. A total of 308 heavy and light transport vehicles have been seized. Additionally, the registration of 230 vehicles was temporarily suspended and later released under specific conditions, including technical improvements, renewal of fitness certificates, and other related requirements.

In a statement, Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said that traffic irregularities pose a threat to the lives of citizens. He added that the ongoing crackdown is evidence of the practical steps being taken to safeguard the lives and property of the public.

He stated that the violation of traffic rules is not merely a minor offense but a serious threat to collective security. He emphasized that the crackdown will continue indiscriminately and that violations of the law will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said that this campaign is just the beginning, and more stringent measures will be implemented in the coming days. He urged to fully cooperate with law enforcement agencies and ensure that illegal accessories are avoided.