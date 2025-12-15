Islamabad, December 13, 2025 — A thought-provoking presentation and a high-level panel discussion titled

“Bridging Distances of Diversity in Religion and Poverty” and “Bridging Talent, Technology, and Opportunity

for a Future-Ready Pakistan” was held on Saturday, December 13, 2025, at AmaaniBagh Angoori, Islamabad.

The Pathfinder Group, under its flagship projects, Enhanced Harmony Division (EHD) and School of Excellence

CITADEL, brought together senior professionals from policy and academia, students from several universities

in Islamabad, and the private sector to discuss Pakistan’s social cohesion challenges and its innovation and

opportunity gaps.

Brig (Retd) SSG Kiani, Director Special Projects, Pathfinder Group, outlined the organization’s vision for

inclusive development, interfaith harmony, and sustainable national progress. He emphasized the importance of

dialogue-driven initiatives in addressing deep-rooted social and economic divides. CEO of the Enhanced

Harmony Division, Brig (Retd) Mujahid Alam delivered detailed presentations on EHD’s key initiatives,

including the Providentia Books Foundation, the Pathfinder Interfaith Harmony Initiative (PIFHI), and the

Kashmala Family Welfare Center. He highlighted how these initiatives are promoting education, reducing

poverty, and strengthening interfaith harmony across communities in Pakistan.

In the keynote address, Air Vice Marshal (Retd) Asad Ikram, President of Centre for Innovation, Technological

Advancement, Digital Entrepreneurs & Leadership (CITADEL) emphasized the need to align Pakistan’s

abundant human talent with innovation, technology, and leadership development to compete effectively in a

rapidly evolving global landscape. This was followed by a panel discussion titled “Pakistan’s Innovation

Paradox: Talent Rich, Opportunity-Poor – Bridging Talent, Technology, and Opportunity for a Future-Ready

Pakistan” was a key highlight of the event. The session was moderated by Air Commodore (Retd) Farhan

Ahmed, Director CITADEL, and featured Imran Jattala, Advisor CITADEL; Usman Sheikh, Founder and CEO

OZI Group; Fajer Rabia, COO at the Dr Sadiq Foundation; Lamia Khan, Founder and CEO G.O.A.T. and

G.O.A.T. Solutions; and Prof. Dr Adil Naseer, CEO of the All Pakistan Geoscientists Association (APGA) and

Chairman of the National Center of Excellence on Energy & Climate. The panelists shared diverse perspectives

on addressing structural barriers to innovation, leveraging technology for inclusive growth, and creating

sustainable opportunities to harness Pakistan’s vast talent pool for a future-ready economy. Concluding the event

by Ikram Sehgal, Co-Chairman of the Pathfinder Group, reiterated the Group’s commitment to fostering

informed dialogue, supporting inclusive initiatives, and contributing to a more cohesive, innovative, and futureready Pakistan.

Advertisements