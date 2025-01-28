Karachi Pakistan : A team of consultants from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) visited the Port Qasim Authority (PQA) today as part of their study on Port-Rail Connectivity. During the visit, the PQA team delivered a comprehensive presentation on the port’s operations and its connectivity to the hinterland via road and rail networks.

The Chairman of PQA briefed the ADB team on the port’s ongoing and future development projects, which are aimed at supporting the country’s future economic growth. The ADB team expressed their appreciation for the port’s impressive performance and its significant potential for contributing to Pakistan’s economic development.