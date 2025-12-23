Islamabad : A successful bid of Rs135bn by Arif Habib won the auction for Pakistan International Airlines Corporation Ltd (PIAC) after the process moved to an open auction round, marking the country’s first major privatisation in nearly two decades.

Initially, pre-qualified bids were submitted by Lucky Cement, private airline Airblue and investment firm Arif Habib in the morning. Airblue exited the race after the first round, with a bid lower than the reference price.

In the first round, Lucky Cement put up a bid of Rs101.5bn, Airblue Rs26.5bn, and the Arif Habib consortium bid Rs115bn.