INDIA : A Lamborghini driver in India caused a stir on social media when he tried to drive the expensive supercar under a toll plaza barrier and escape without paying the toll. In the viral video, it can be seen that an ordinary car is stopped at a toll booth, and as the Lamborghini behind it approaches the barrier, the driver, either skillfully or mischievously, takes advantage of the low height of the vehicle to drive the car under the barrier and overtakes it without paying the fee. The scene sparked a debate on social media. Many users joked that it is easy to own an expensive car, but manners cannot be bought. One user said, “The car is worth millions, but I don’t have the courage to pay the toll tax!” While someone called it an “insult” to a beautiful car, many also wrote that even all the wealth in the world cannot give a person true sophistication. The video is rapidly going viral on social media, with users describing the act as an example of “cheap rudeness” rather than the arrogance of wealth.

