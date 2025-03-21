KARACHI : Mian Zahid Hussain, the Chairman of the National Business Group Pakistan, President of the Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum, President of the All Karachi Industrial Alliance, Chairman of the FPCCI Advisory Board, and former provincial minister, stated on Friday that terrorism poses the greatest threat to the integrity of the nation.

He stated that terrorism won’t end with talks and must be addressed forcefully to prevent further loss of lives.

Mian Zahid Hussain stated that lenient policies toward terrorists have failed, only boosting their morale and giving them opportunity to regroup.

Talking to the business community, the veteran business leader said that realizing that talks and a soft attitude are counterproductive, Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir has rightly emphasized the need to make Pakistan a hard state so that the country can be cleansed of all forms of terrorism.

He said that without a changed approach to terrorism, peace is not attainable, and economic development is not possible.

The business leader said that General Asim Munir is correct in saying that there is no greater agenda than the security of the country and how long we will continue to fill the governance vacuum with the blood of martyrs.

Mian Zahid Hussain said that the army chief had emphasized the need to make Pakistan a “hard state” as becoming a “soft state” has damaged the country.

The Army Chief’s assessment is correct because the masses morale may be affected by the increasing losses of the army and other security agencies, before which terrorists need to be wiped off.

Mian Zahid Hussain said that success in the war against terrorism is not the sole responsibility of the army. For this, all political parties and the entire nation will have to unite, and no one will be allowed to show weakness.

In addition, there is a need to deal strictly with those who provide funding and other facilities to terrorists. At the same time, the establishment of military courts is also necessary because civil courts cannot play any role in this situation.

Mian Zahid Hussain said that many parties, including PTI, are giving priority to politics over national security even at this critical juncture, which is highly condemnable. PTI’s clear inclination and sympathy are with terrorists, but the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are not with them.

If PTI does not cooperate in the war against terrorism. In that case, consideration will be given to removing the provincial government because incompetent people will try to become an obstacle in the eradication of terrorism, he said.

Due to the current situation, the masses have started fighting terrorists at many places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and in case of an operation, they will fully support the army.

Mian Zahid Hussain further said that recent acts of terrorism cannot be condemned enough. At the same time, the security forces’ strategy is commendable, with positive results that will be visible soon.