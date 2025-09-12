A doctor from Karachi recently shared a story on Instagram that went viral, highlighting how an inDrive driver’s sense of responsibility and quick thinking helped her reach home safely.

Caught in heavy traffic during a procession from Jail Chowrangi to Gulshan, the rickshaw she had booked ran out of fuel on a flyover. What could have been a stressful situation was handled with remarkable care by the driver, who got out and pushed the rickshaw across the bridge himself, refusing to let her step out. His words captured his concern: “Baji, it’s not safe in this traffic.”

Check out the full story on Instagram:

https://www.instagram.com/ reel/DOJSH91jJe5/?utm_source= ig_web_copy_link

The story resonated widely because it showcased how small acts of responsibility can make passengers feel secure. Many people responded by sharing their own positive experiences with ride-hailing platforms, underlining the emphasis these services place on safety.

To build this trust, ride-hailing companies have gone beyond convenience and placed safety at the core of their services. Drivers undergo a strict onboarding process, supported by AI-powered checks to flag any questionable record. Once selected, they complete mandatory training that covers best practices for handling different passenger situations. Platforms also encourage drivers to uphold these standards by rewarding good conduct and consistent performance with benefits and incentives.