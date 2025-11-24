Karachi : Alamgir Welfare Trust International (AWT) has taken a unique and dignified step in the service of humanity by inaugurating the second branch of its Clothing Departmental Store for the poor and needy in Bahadurabad. The purpose of this store is to provide deserving individuals with the opportunity to shop—completely free of cost—while maintaining their dignity and self-respect.

The inauguration ceremony was held yesterday, attended by the Trust’s Chairman Chaudhry Nisar Ahmed, Vice Chairman Haji Masood Parekh, General Secretary Shameem Ahmed Chandna, Director Rehan Yaseen, and other trustees. The store was formally opened with ribbon-cutting followed by prayers.

Chairman of Alamgir Welfare Trust International, Chaudhry Nisar Ahmed, Vice Chairman Haji Masood Parekh, along with other officials, inaugurates the store.

Alamgir Welfare Trust International (AWT) has been actively supporting underprivileged families for the past four decades. Previously, donated clothing was distributed within ration packages, which did not allow beneficiaries the freedom to choose garments according to their personal needs or preferences. To address this issue, the Clothing Departmental Store was established, offering beneficiaries the same freedom of choice as any regular shopper.

The initiative will gradually be expanded to other areas of Karachi and eventually to other cities across the country.

According to the Trust, donated clothes are dry-cleaned and displayed neatly in the store, while new garments received from factories are also made available in a prominent manner. All items are provided completely free of cost. Thousands of people each month receive up to Rs. 10,000 worth of clothing from the first branch located in Korangi. With the opening of the Bahadurabad branch, even more families will benefit. The Trust states that clothing worth millions of rupees is distributed to the needy every year.

Officials urged philanthropists to donate zakat, either in goods or monetary form, as AWT has developed a transparent system that ensures donated clothing reaches the deserving in a dignified manner.

The Bahadurabad Clothing Departmental Store is open Monday to Saturday, from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

This newly opened branch in Bahadurabad is being regarded as a significant step toward improving accessibility and delivering dignified assistance to vulnerable communities.