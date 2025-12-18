Houston Tex, USA: A reception and meet-and-greet was hosted by Najeeb Ahmad, a respected business leader, in honor of Kaukab Iqbal, Chairman of the Consumers Association of Pakistan (CAP). The event brought together prominent members of the Pakistani-American community and business leadership in Houston.

Distinguished attendees included Abdul Rashid Godil, former Member of the National Assembly of Pakistan; Faheem Akhoond, a renowned leader associated with Karachi University; and Arif Azeem, along with several other notable figures from the Pakistani business community.

The gathering served as a platform for meaningful interaction and community engagement. Participants expressed their appreciation to Najeeb Ahmad for his inspiring initiative and efforts in strengthening community ties. The event highlighted unity, collaboration, and a shared commitment to social and community development.