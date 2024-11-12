Dubai’s iconic Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) is back for its 30th anniversary, running from December 6, 2024, to January 12, 2025. This year promises to be the biggest celebration yet, transforming the city into an action-packed hub of shopping, entertainment, and food.

The festival kicks off with live concerts, unique experiences, and nonstop events all across Dubai. Expect performances by global stars, epic New Year’s Eve fireworks, and exclusive shopping deals from over 800 brands. Plus, enjoy nightly fireworks, drone shows, and exciting raffles. This DSF is set to make Dubai the ultimate winter hotspot!

Anniversary Celebrations

Kick off DSF’s opening weekend with a bang at City Walk’s three-day music and entertainment festival, 321 Festival, happening from December 6 to 8, 2024. This free, must-see event is packed with non-stop fun and excitement all around the pedestrian-friendly boulevards, with activities running from late morning to evening each day. With concerts on every night, the last night of the 321 Festival will wow the crowds with the stars of Coke Studio Live. The line-up of talented artists from South Asia, curated by renowned producer Zulfiqar Jabbar Khan, includes Kaifi Khalil, Kana Yaari, Abdul Hannan, Umair Butt, Gharvi Group and many more.

The Coca-Cola Arena is also part of the action, hosting nightly concerts. Don’t miss the big opener on December 6, 2024, featuring Arab music legends Georges Wassouf and Kadim Al Sahir, who’ll light up the stage for a night to remember!

And, of course, get ready for the ultimate nightly Drone Show for the 30th anniversary, and it’s totally free. Dubai’s night sky will light up with jaw-dropping drone displays set against the stunning coastlines of Bluewaters and The Beach at JBR. Every night, these high-tech drones soar twice, spinning mesmerizing stories in the sky with vibrant colors and shapes.

Coca Cola Arena

Shopping Extravaganza

Now’s the perfect time to dive into Dubai and snag amazing deals at every turn. With exclusive offers and discounts popping up everywhere, DSF’s got malls and lifestyle spots loaded with options. Think world-famous brands, top-notch department stores, and luxury labels—all with unbeatable deals, giveaways, and goodies. Whether you’re looking to revamp your wardrobe, upgrade your gadgets, or just score fantastic finds, you won’t want to miss it.

Discover Dubai’s style haven at the Etisalat MOTB, the flagship market of the Dubai Shopping Festival! Here, you’ll find everything from indie boutiques and designer labels to eco-friendly brands, thrift gems, and vintage finds. It’s the place to score one-of-a-kind urban streetwear, nostalgic sportswear, and handmade jewelry you won’t get anywhere else. There are amazing daily prizes up for grabs, including brand new cars and cash prizes worth thousands.

Etisalat MOTB

Dining Fiesta

And foodies, take a break from shopping and grab a bite at the mall or nearby hotels! Dubai is known for its amazing food scene, featuring everything from trendy dining spots to hidden gems. You’ll find creative menus that blend Arabian traditions with global flavours and modern twists. With over 13,000 food and drink options, including 37 MICHELIN-recognized restaurants, you’ll always find something delicious to enjoy in Dubai. Atlantis, The Palm has you covered with its top-notch restaurants like Bread Street Kitchen, Nobu Dubai, Hakkasan, and Ossiano, all serving up special dining experiences this DSF. Plus, their casual and buffet spots will have festive menus to satisfy your holiday cravings.

Over at Atlantis The Royal, the culinary team at Dinner by Heston Blumenthal, La Mar by Gaston Acurio, Jaleo by José Andrés, and Ariana’s Persian Kitchen are whipping up festive specials for December 24 and 25, 2024. Nobu By The Beach kicks off its holiday specials on December 20, 2024. Don’t miss Gastronomy’s ‘Feast of Dreams’ every evening from December 8-30, 2024 (6pm-10:30pm; Dhs450 per person).

In Business Bay, The Lana by Dorchester Collection is offering a cozy Christmas afternoon tea and festive dining options. Jara by Martín Berasategui and Riviera by Jean Imbert will have festive set menus starting December 16, 2024 with special dinners on the festive days. Head to Papas in Dubai Marina for an Italian-themed brunch on December 25, 2024. Finally, check out Mezzanine Bar & Kitchen in Souk Madinat Jumeirah for a festive brunch, available from noon to 3pm or 4:30pm to 7:30pm (from Dhs525 for adults and Dhs225 for kids).

Souk Madinat Jumeirah

Entertainment at its Best

There’s a ton of entertainment lined up—think live concerts, hilarious stand-up acts, and stage shows featuring familiar faces and global stars. Rock fans, this one’s for you. Thirty Seconds to Mars, led by Jared and Shannon Leto, is hitting the stage at the Coca-Cola Arena on December 12, 2024, promising an epic night you won’t forget. And that’s just the start—Sole DXB returns from December 13-15, 2024 at Dubai Design District, bringing live music, DJ sets, sports tournaments, talks, and workshops. The line-up will follow soon, so stay tuned for updates.

Ricky Martin is bringing his electric Latin beats to the Coca-Cola Arena on December 14, 2024 as part of the DSF. Don’t miss out on this high-energy show by the Grammy-winning pop star on his world tour that’s been wowing fans globally.

Throwback Alert! British boy band Blue and R&B icons Eternal are hitting the stage on December 14, 2024, at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium, bringing the best of ’90s pop to life.

For fans of Middle Eastern pop, Turkish legend Emrah will perform at Jumeirah Zabeel Saray on December 12, 2024. From his child star days in the ’80s to becoming a household name, he’s sure to bring a memorable night. Arab music lovers, Sherine Abdel Wahab will take over the Coca-Cola Arena on December 13, 2024 and Hany Shaker performs at Dubai Opera on December 26, 2024. Wrap up the month with Lebanese icon Najwa Karam at Dubai Opera on December 29, 2024, an Arabic music powerhouse with over 60 million records sold.