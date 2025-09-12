Karachi Pakistan : Our deaf students have achieved the top two positions in the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Hyderabad. Our two heroes, Aqsa and Zareen of our Deaf Reach Rashidabad – Tando Allahyar campus, outshined the other 1,977 candidates.

In addition, all 25 of our deaf students who sat for the exams got A+ or A grades. Deaf Reach students are setting the bar high, proving that deafness is not a limitation!

Congratulations for this huge win to the students, their parents, teachers, and countless Deaf Reach supporters!