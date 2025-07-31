Advertisements

Karachi – Dr. Muhammad Malook Rind, a professor in the Computer Science Department at Sindh Madressatul Islam University, has been found to be a defaulter of Sindh Agriculture University. This revelation came through a letter sent by the registrar of Sindh Agriculture University, Tando Jam, to Sindh Madressatul Islam University. Dr. Malook Rind had completed his PhD from Malaysia with financial support from Sindh Agriculture University under a project.

According to the agreement, after completing his PhD, he was supposed to serve the university for at least five years or repay the full scholarship amount if leaving the job. However, according to the received letter, after completing his doctorate, Dr. Malook Rind not only obtained employment at Sindh Madressatul Islam University against regulations but also concealed his defaulter status. Sources say that the registrar of Sindh Agriculture University gave written notice to Sindh Madressatul Islam University regarding Dr. Malook’s defaulter status, prompting the university to start an inquiry against him, but no serious action has been taken so far. It is important to note that such violations damage the reputation of higher education institutions, and there is a growing demand for immediate transparent investigations.

