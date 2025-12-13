Karachi (Cultural Correspondent): In the colorful world of showbiz, a young talent is rapidly carving out her own identity. With graceful features, a charming smart look, and a confident personality, Anum is actively proving her abilities in both modeling and acting.

Interestingly, Anum bears a striking resemblance—especially her nose—to renowned actress Ayeza Khan, leading fans to affectionately call her “Little Ayeza.” Anum says that Ayeza Khan is her favorite actress and that her personality, hard work, and professionalism have always inspired her.

“If people compare me to Ayeza Khan, it is an honor for me. Her family values and her work are both a role model for me,” Anum shared.

Anum began her modeling journey through various fashion shows at the Pakistan American Cultural Center (PACC) and the Arts Council Karachi, where her graceful ramp walk and captivating style received great appreciation. Fashion photographers and designers also took special notice of her performances.

Alongside modeling, Anum has now stepped into acting and will soon be seen on screen as a second lead in several upcoming dramas. She says she is working hard to bring realism and depth to every character she portrays.

“I want people to remember me for my work. Whether it is modeling or acting, my goal is to establish myself as a professional artist,” she said.

Fans are eagerly awaiting Anum’s upcoming projects, while industry experts believe she has the potential to become one of the most prominent faces of the showbiz industry in the future.