KARACHI, Sept 17 : A Naunehal Seerat Conference for children on the theme of ‘Truth and Trustworthiness: Prominent Aspects of the Life of the Holy Prophet PBUH’ comprised of recitation of verses from holy Qur’an, Hamd, Mehfil-i- Na’at, Rasm-i-Bismillah and speeches, was held yesterday at a local hall under the auspices of Hamdard Foundation Pakistan (HFP). Ms Sadia Rashid, President HFP, presided over the event.

Renowned intellectual and the chief guest Mehtab Akbar Rashdi said that children should learn valuable lessons from the exemplary life of the Holy Prophet PBUH. He was called Sadiq and Ameen because he never told a lie and never betrayed anyone. The blessed life of the Holy Prophet PBUH is the best source of guidance for us. The Holy Prophet PBUH taught us the value of time, truthfulness, honesty, good manners, tolerance, and patience. Prophet Mohammed PBUH said that lies are the root of all evils; therefore, one should always speak the truth and live with honesty. He also taught us to respect women, admit our mistakes, and practise self-accountability, as these are the qualities of a successful person. From the noble Seerah of the Holy Prophet PBUH, we learn the highest standards of character. The Holy Qur’an shows the believers the path of light, so reading it with translation and acting upon its teachings is the true way to improve our lives.

In Mehfil-e-Na’at, students from Hamdard Public School, Hamdard Village School, The Educators Korangi, Oasis Grammar School, Rose House Grammar School, Ida Rieu, Quaid-e-Azam Rangers School, GCT Hilal School, St. Joseph’s School, and Mama Parsi Girls’ Secondary School recited Hamd Bari Ta‘ala and Na‘ate-e-Rasul-e-Maqbool.

The young speakers said that the lifestyle, noble character, and daily conduct of the Holy Prophet PBUH — in fact, every aspect of his blessed life — are golden standards for Muslims until the Day of Judgement. Those who adhere to the Sunnah have been promised worldly success and eternal salvation by Allah Almighty.

The Naunehal Seerat Conference concluded with the traditional Bismillah ceremony of children Lena Sohaib Rashdi, Syeda Aima Arsalan, and Maida binte Anas.

