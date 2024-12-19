Karachi December 19, 2024 — In a proud moment for Pakistan and the global healthcare community, Dr Zulfiqar Ahmed Bhutta, a global leader in maternal and child health, has been appointed as an Officer of the Order of Canada, one of the country’s most prestigious civilian honours. This recognition celebrates Dr Bhutta’s exceptional contributions to global health, particularly in underserved communities across South Asia, Africa, and beyond.

Dr Bhutta’s groundbreaking research has transformed public health policies worldwide and improved countless lives. His work on community health systems, including Pakistan’s Lady Health Worker programme, is regarded as a global model for empowering frontline health workers. Speaking about the honour, Dr Bhutta said, “I am greatly honoured by this recognition and deeply grateful to a generation of students and colleagues who have worked with me over the years on challenges of women and children in Pakistan and other low-income countries.”

Dr Bhutta serves as the Founding Director of the Institute for Global Health and Development at Aga Khan University (AKU) and also founded and its Centre of Excellence in Women and Child Health between 2012 and 2024, . He is also Co-Director of the SickKids Centre for Global Child Health in Toronto. With over 1,400 academic publications and recognition as a Highly Cited Researcher, Dr Bhutta’s influence extends across research,

policy, and practice. Dr Sulaiman Shahabuddin, President of AKU, praised Dr Bhutta’s dedication, stating:

“Dr Bhutta’s achievements inspire us to pursue innovation and make a tangible impact in global health. His work embodies AKU’s commitment to advancing evidence-based research that tackles the world’s most pressing health and development challenges.” In honouring Dr Zulfiqar Bhutta, we acknowledge not just an individual’s accomplishments but the promise of what dedication, expertise, and compassion can achieve. For Pakistan,

he stands as a true national hero whose work inspires hope for healthier generations to come.