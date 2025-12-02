Karachi / Islamabad / Quetta (PR): Syed Aman Shah, Provincial Convener of the Awaam Pakistan Party Balochistan, has termed the government’s minor reduction in petroleum product prices as “a drop in the ocean,” demanding an immediate reduction of at least Rs. 50 per liter in petrol prices.

He stated that global crude oil prices are continuously declining and petroleum products have reached their lowest levels internationally, yet the government is not reducing local prices in line with global trends. According to Syed Aman Shah, documents from the Petroleum Division reveal that Rs. 94.89 tax is imposed on every liter of petrol and Rs. 95.35 on diesel — amounting to 36% and 35% respectively. He said the government has burdened the public with “unjust taxes and charges,” which must be removed immediately.

Advertisements

He further said that whenever global oil prices rise by even one dollar, the government promptly increases local prices, but when prices fall internationally, the benefit is not passed on to the people. The rulers are not willing to reduce their own privileges, while feudal lords and big industrialists evade taxes. Under such circumstances, the country cannot progress.

Syed Aman Shah reaffirmed that the Awaam Pakistan Party will continue to raise its voice for the protection of public rights, the supremacy of the Constitution and law and democratic freedoms.