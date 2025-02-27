Ramadan bazaars, also known as Ramazan Bachat Bazaars, are markets set up to provide essential commodities at discounted prices. These bazaars offer a variety of grocery and household items at reduced rates, making it easier for people to prepare for the holy month of Ramadan.

One of the largest Bachat Bazaars in Karachi is located at Kabootar Chowk in Hyderi Market. Another notable bazaar can be found at Afghan Ground in Gulberg Town. These markets typically sell items like cooking oil, spices, vegetables, fruits, meat, and other essentials at wholesale prices.

The bazaars are set up in various locations across the city, including Korangi’s Bhittai Colony and Clifton’s Jehangir Kothari Parade. Vendors at these bazaars often sell products at lower prices than the regular market rates, making them a popular choice for budget-conscious shoppers.

Here are some of the bazaars in Karachi you might want to visit:

Weekly Sunday Bachat Bazar (Main University Road)

A popular weekly market offering discounted groceries, clothing, and household items.

Location: Opposite Metro, Block 7, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, University Road, Karachi.

Sunday Bazaar Aladdin Park

One of Karachi’s largest and oldest weekly markets, offering a wide range of household items, groceries, clothing, and electronics.

Location: Main Rashid Minhas Road, near Aladdin Amusement Park, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Karachi.

Dandia Bazar Karachi

A bustling marketplace known for its variety of rice and other grains, as well as other grocery items.

Location: Opposite City Court, Napier Road, Karachi.

Meena Bazaar, Karimabad

A popular shopping destination offering a wide range of clothing, accessories, and household items.

Location: W393+9J4, Karimabad, Federal B Area, Block 3, Gulberg Town, Karachi.

New Bara Market

A vibrant market known for its affordable electronics, mobile accessories, and household goods.

Location: C 2/8, Central Jacob Lines, Karachi.

U.P Sunday Bazaar Yrk

A well-known Sunday market offering a variety of items at bargain prices, including clothing, electronics, and household goods.

Location: Near UP More, North Karachi, Karachi.

Soldier Bazaar

A historic market area offering a wide range of goods, including fresh produce, clothing, and household items.

Location: 3 Soldier Bazaar Road, Karachi.

Bohri Bazaar

One of Karachi’s oldest and most famous shopping districts, known for its variety of goods, including utensils, hardware, food, and garments.

Location: Saddar, Karachi.