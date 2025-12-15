Nazeer Hussain University and the Oil & Gas Training Institute of Pakistan have formally established a strategic partnership through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). The prestigious ceremony was attended by Chancellor Engineer Farhat Muhammad Khan, Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Masroor Ahmed Sheikh, Registrar Muhammad Afzal, Chairman Imran Farooqi, Principal Waseem Ahmed, Syed Muhammad Asghar (Executive Director & Administrator), along with other distinguished guests.

This milestone marks a proud beginning toward excellence in education, skills development, and strong industry-aligned academic standards.

