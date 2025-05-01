A delegation led by Mr. Muhammad Saeed Shaikh, President of the Houston Karachi Sister City Association (HKSCA) and Alliance for Disaster Relief (AFDR), visited Child Life Hospital, marking a significant moment of collaboration and compassion. Accompanied by Mr. Adeel Akram, Regional Manager of Helping Hand for Relief and Development (HHRD) Karachi Region, and the dedicated HHRD team, the visit highlighted the shared commitment to improving pediatric healthcare in Pakistan. During the visit, the delegation met with Dr. Ahsan Rabbani, CEO of ChildLife Foundation.

In a generous act of support, the HHRD In-Kind Gifts Program donated essential medical equipment and supplies — an impactful contribution celebrated in partnership with HKSCA. We extend our heartfelt thanks to HHRD, HKSCA, and AFDR for their continued support and meaningful partnership in our mission to save young lives