Washington D.C. : Qurratulain, would like to extend my deepest appreciation to Pakistan Livestyle for providing us with such an incredible platform—one that truly celebrates and showcases our culture and identity across borders.

Since 2020, I’ve had the pleasure of working with Pakistan Livestyle, and I’ve been a part of nearly all their exhibitions held in Colombo, Sri Lanka. These exhibitions have played a pivotal role in uplifting my work, enhancing my exposure, and igniting new passion in my entrepreneurial journey. Recently, I applied for the second edition of the Pakistan-USA Exhibition held in Washington D.C. and Virginia, and I can wholeheartedly say—it was nothing short of a dream come true. Visiting America had always been on my vision board, and through this opportunity, I was not only able to set foot in the U.S. but also exhibit my craft, expand my network, and take my passion to an entirely new level.

This milestone would not have been possible without the tireless efforts and leadership of Madam Shagufta Bakht, CEO of Pakistan Livestyle, and the ever-supportive Mr. Khalid, who has been incredibly kind and helpful throughout every exhibition.

To anyone seeking growth, visibility, and global opportunities—I highly recommend visiting Pakistan Livestyle’s website. Explore their initiatives and become a part of this growing network that champions Pakistani talent on international platforms.