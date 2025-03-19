DUBAI : Ramadan in Dubai isn’t just about epic iftars and suhoors—it’s a whole vibe! Think buzzing souks, vibrant community markets, and late-night food festivals that bring the city to life. From strolling through spice-scented alleys to discovering hidden gems in traditional bazaars, there’s no shortage of places to soak in the festive spirit. Whether you’re shopping for handcrafted goodies, sampling street food, or just enjoying the Ramadan buzz, Dubai’s markets offer an experience like no other. And the best part? The city’s souks and shops stay open all day, making it easy to explore whenever you like!

A new Ramadan experience at Zabeel Park

Ramadan markets turn the city into a buzzing hub of food, culture, and shopping! This year, the brand-new Ramadan at the Park debuts at Zabeel Park Amphitheatre, perfectly in line with the UAE’s Year of Community 2025. This outdoor experience will let you soak in Ramadan vibes. Expect delicious iftar and suhoor options, from street food and food trucks to traditional sweets and coffee. The massive marketplace is packed with handmade treasures—clothing, jewelry, artisan crafts, and more. Plus, there’s live entertainment, cultural showcases, and family-friendly fun, including Ramadan storytelling, calligraphy corners, carnival games, sports, and special appearances by Modesh and Dana. Whether you’re shopping, eating, or just taking in the festive energy, Ramadan at the Park is a must-visit this season!

A foodie’s paradise in Karama

The much-loved Ramadan Street Food Festival is back for its third edition, turning Sheikh Hamdan Colony in Karama into a foodie paradise! With 55+ restaurants across five buzzing zones, expect a mouthwatering mix of South Indian and Asian flavors. It’s free to enter and packed with festive vibes—live music, henna, calligraphy, caricatures, and roaming performers. It’s the perfect late-night hangout for food lovers!

Culture and fun at Expo City Dubai

Hai Ramadan at Expo City Dubai is brings a month of culture, fun, and food. Expect camel rides, live entertainment, and epic dining under the stunning Al Wasl Plaza dome. Explore interactive workshops, enjoy vibrant souks, and soak in the festive vibes. Whether you’re here for the traditions or just the good food, this is the ultimate Ramadan hangout.

A cultural and culinary extravaganza at Global Village

Ramadan Wonders at Global Village is the ultimate festive shopping and foodie experience. With 30 pavilions, 3,500+ outlets, and traditions from 90+ cultures, it’s a cultural feast like no other. Hungry? The Restaurant Plaza has 11 global restaurants and 250+ food spots to explore. Plus, enjoy the stunning Multaqa Global Village, join the Ramadan Step Challenge, catch live cultural performances, and witness the iconic Ramadan cannon at sunset. It’s all happening here.

Shop, dine, and celebrate at the Ramadan District Market

The Ramadan District Market is back for its third edition at Jumeirah Emirates Towers Plaza Terrace. Enjoy free entry and dive into cultural entertainment, unique shopping, lifestyle experiences, and mouthwatering food. Don’t miss out.

Weekend vibes at Ripe Market

Ripe Market is bringing the Ramadan vibes to Academy Park in Umm Suqeim. Swing by for a packed lineup of over 100 vendors, fun Ramadan-themed workshops like lantern making, canvas painting, and henna art, plus live cultural performances. And of course, plenty of delicious iftar options to break your fast in style.