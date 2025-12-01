A grand prize distribution ceremony was held in Sahiwal Region under the Sona Se Hai Kamyabi

Scheme, that was attended by a large number of local farmers.

During the event, prizes were awarded to the lucky farmers of Sahiwal Region. The initiative

aimed to encourage hard working farmers and acknowledge outstanding performance in the

agricultural sector.

The farmers appreciated the event, stating that such activities boost their confidence and

motivate them to continue their efforts with greater dedication.

