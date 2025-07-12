Advertisements

Written with hope and sincerity,

Fariha

In every game, true sportsmanship lies not only in winning but also in how we respond to victory and defeat. Recently, Pakistan’s triumph over Bharat (India) was more than a sports event—it was a golden opportunity for unity, healing, and mature dialogue among national institutions and political forces.

In the spirit of sportsmanship, it is customary for the opposing side to graciously congratulate the victors. Surprisingly, a major political party, led by a sportsman of international renown, chose sarcasm over courtesy and withheld congratulations from the sitting government and the leadership of our armed forces—particularly FM Syed Asim Munir.

This simple act of recognition could have melted the ice and opened the door to much-needed reconciliation. A responsible opposition in a democracy does not oppose for the sake of opposition—it supports what is right, praises what is beneficial, and engages where national interest is at stake.

Let us not waste more time. Let us acknowledge the commendable performance of our government and establishment, especially in diplomatically isolating Bharat on the global stage. History teaches us from Suleh-e-Hudaibiya that sometimes wisdom lies in restraint, and peace leads to greater victories—just as that treaty paved the way for Fateh Makkah.

A confrontational path benefits no one. The cost of division is always paid by the people. Let us display true sportsman spirit—grace, dignity, and unity—before it’s too late.

May we rise above personal pride and political rivalry, and work hand in hand for a peaceful, prosperous Pakistan.