London : When a family had their first boy after 65 years or in the fourth generation, they recreated a picture that was almost 3 decades old. According to private TV Geonews, 27-year-old Shantel Stone from the town of Stowmarket, United Kingdom, had a son recently. When Shantel Stone was born in 1997, her grandmother gave birth to a newborn daughter with 4 generations of her family. The picture was taken. Now Shantel Stone gave birth to a son on November 26, so her grandmother did it again. In the 1997 photo, Shantel Stone was on her mother Amanda Lee’s lap, while Shantel Stone’s grandmother Lynsey Stone, great-grandmother Joan Eburn and Shrink Grandma Edith Manning was also in this photo.