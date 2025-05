Karachi : A dinner was hosted by Ali Pesnani, a fishries businessmen and Senior Banker, along with Hanif aakbar Ali an IT business owner and Kabir Kanji owner of Mahi Sea food and office bearers of Khiidmatgar Foundation in honour of Governor KPK H.E Faisal Karim Kundi.

The dinner was also attended by Mirza Ikhtiar Baig MNA from PPP and Council General for Yemen, suleman Mehdi Chairman State Life, Ex IG Sind Muhtaq Mehar, Ishtiaq Baig Council General for Morocco, Prince Jam Kaim Ali, Zahid Hasan Ansari EX secretary Health, Younus Dhaga EX Minster Finance for Sind, Syed Najmi Alam Sr Politician from PPP, Asad Alam Niazi MNA from PPP, Shahi Saeed Sr politician from ANP, Ahmed Chinoy from CPLC, Hanif Gohar, Nadir Nabil Gabol Spokesman of Government of Sind, Bilal Jadoon MPA of PTI, Hallar Wassan MPA from PPP, Aman Pir, Shoaib CEO of State Life Insurance, Imran Khan Tessori , Senior Journalist Ameer Abbas, Atif Khan MPA from PPP, Advocate Tariq Khattak, Faraz Hashmi col Noor, col Fida, Shehzad Shalwani, Javed Iqbal, Syed Turab Shah and many other dignitaries, politicians and Sr government officials in Karachi.