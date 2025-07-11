Advertisements

A delegation Pakistan of Pakistan Turkiye Business Forum headed by the President Dr. Muhammad Farooq Afzal met with the Consul General of Turkiye H.E. Mr. Cemal Sangu at his office.

He was accompanied by Ms. Irum Fawad – President of WPO and SHE Development, Syed Turab Shah – Chairman Azb Global Trade & Exhibition, Mrs. Shabana Asif – CEO of Mana’s Collection, Mrs. Shireen Khan – Vice President WPO and Mrs. Noor Afshan – CEO of A&D Textiles.

The delegation discussed about the particiaption of the women entrepreneurs and others in IFCO – Istanbul Fashion Exhibition being held on 20 – 22 August 2025 in Istanbul, Turkiye.

The Consul General promised to help and support the delegation for arranging meetings at the chambers and trade associations for B2B meetings for all the participants visiting the Exhibition.