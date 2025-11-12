Karachi : A delegation of APNS led by Chairperson of Women Publishing Committee, Founder and Editor-in-Chief Monthly Dastak, Fauzia Shaheen, met with Director General Press and Information Department IramTanveer in her office yesterday. The delegation also included Zahida Abbasi, Editor-in-Chief of Daily Nau Sijj Karachi and Haseena Jatoi,

Editor-in-Chief of Daily Moomal, Karachi. During the meeting, the delegation discussed the issues facing print media and Urdu journals.

The delegation briefed DG PID in detail on issues related to fair issuance of advertisements, rates and payment of arrears. DG PID IramTanveer listened to all the issues of the delegation very attentively and assured full cooperation in resolving them. DG PID said that supporting women’s journals is our priority and God willing, these issues will be resolved soon. In addition, the delegation of the Women Publishing Committee also met with the Director of Advertisements Sindh, Yousif Kabooro and informed him about the issue of advertisements and payment of arrears to Urdu journals including print media. He assured to take serious steps to resolve the issues identified by the delegation and ensure payment of arrears as soon as possible. The Director of Advertisements said that issuing advertisements to journals of women publishers is our top priority and we will make every effort to resolve their issues immediately. The members of the delegation thanked the DG PID Government of Pakistan and the Director of Advertisements Government of Sindh for their assurance of

cooperation.

Advertisements