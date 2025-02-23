Karachi,February 22, 2025 : A delegation from Toronto Metropolitan University met with Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, where both the Sindh government and the university agreed to enhance educational partnerships.

The meeting and conference were attended by Secretary Universities and Boards Abbas Baloch, NED University Vice-Chancellor Sarosh Lodhi, as well as vice-chancellors from various universities in Sindh and other officials.

The delegation from Toronto Metropolitan University was led by its President and Vice-Chancellor, Mohamed Lachemi. The discussions focused on strengthening academic collaboration, research partnerships, and educational projects between Sindh and Canadian institutions.

Speaking at the conference, Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon, emphasized the importance of strengthening ties between universities and institutions. He stated that this partnership would play a key role in shaping the future of the nation and empowering the new generation.

He further stressed the need to bridge the gap between the government, industry, and academia, highlighting that by leveraging each other’s expertise and resources, they could promote innovation, economic growth, and social prosperity.

Sharjeel Inam Memon announced that student exchange programs between Toronto Metropolitan University, NED University, and other universities in Sindh would be encouraged. He assured that the Sindh government would further strengthen partnerships with educational institutions. He also praised the efforts of the Secretary Universities and Boards and his team for organizing the meeting efficiently.

Speaking at the conference, Toronto Metropolitan University President and Vice-Chancellor Mohamed Lachemi expressed his delight at visiting Sindh and appreciated the progress in the education sector. He stated that Toronto Metropolitan University is ready to collaborate with educational institutions in Sindh to promote academic cooperation and innovation.

He further assured that the university would provide full support in research, teaching programs, and educational opportunities, adding that international collaboration could further improve the quality of education in academic institutions.

On this occasion, Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon also presented Ajrak and Sindhi topi as gifts to the distinguished guests.