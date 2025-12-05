Karachi (Staff Reporter): A decision has been made to reactivate the Civil Defence department in District Central. The department will play an immediate and effective role in case of any emergency. District Central Deputy Commissioner Taha Saleem, while speaking to media representatives at his office yesterday, said that the Civil Defence unit is being revived at the district level, and capable male and female volunteers from all five towns of the district will be recruited by December 31. He added that in the event of any incident, Civil Defence personnel will remain ready to respond promptly 24 hours a day.

Assistant Commissioner New Karachi Town, Captain (R) Farid, told the media that the district administration plans to recruit 500 volunteers, who will be deployed at the town level. He said that the recruitment process for volunteers has already begun at the Office of the Deputy Commissioner, District Central.

