Karachi On 13th November 2025 : A conference & exhibition titled “Shevolution 2.0” was held at hotel Marriot Karachi. Founded in 2018, the Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry Korangi, Karachi (WCCIK) is one of Pakistan’s most active and progressive women-led trade bodies. It provides a platform for entrepreneurs, SMEs, and professionals to access capacitybuilding, policy advocacy, and international linkages.

To organize this conference and exhibition, WCCIK has collaborated with The Missions of the Federal Republic of Germany in Pakistan and the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) under the PAIDAR initiative – Poverty Alleviation and Inclusive Development across Rural Sindh, funded by the European Union (EU), along with several diplomatic missions, development partners, and corporate organizations. These partnerships aim to promote women’s economic empowerment, export facilitation, and business visibility nationally and internationally. The Shevolution 2.0 Exhibition was inaugurated by H.E. Mr. Thomas H. Schultze, Consul General of the Federal Republic of Germany in Karachi, who also served as the Keynote Speaker for the Shevolution Conference.

The Consul General commended WCCIK’s efforts in promoting women’s entrepreneurship and acknowledged the strong partnership between the German Missions, UNIDO, and WCCIK. The inauguration ceremony was graced by diplomats, senior government officials, corporate representatives, and development partners, who collectively appreciated the platform for showcasing women-led enterprises, SMEs, and rural artisans from across Sindh and Pakistan. The conference opened with an inspiring exhibition by 17 handicraft networks supported by Poverty Alleviation and Inclusive Development across Rural Sindh programme, under which rural artisans of district Thatta, Badin, Sujawal, Tharparkar & Larkana displayed their handicraft products under the initiative launched by PAIDAR named ‘Sindhi Crafts’.

The exhibition provided these artisans with a valuable platform to present their work, connect with urban audiences in Karachi, and build meaningful market linkages that promote sustainable livelihoods and preserve Sindh’s rich cultural heritage. During her welcome address, Sahibzadi Mahin Khan, Founder President & Patron-inChief of WCCIK, stated: “Shevolution 2.0 reflects our ongoing commitment to strengthen women’s participation in trade, business, and leadership. It’s an opportunity to highlight achievements and build partnerships that foster inclusive economic growth.” In a keynote address, the Mr. Badar ul Islam, National Programme Coordinator, UNIDO said:

“Back in 2020, PAIDAR envisioned a future where poverty is reduced, and sustainable livelihoods are accessible to all, especially women and youth across Sindh. Along the way, we learned that poverty does not impact everyone equally; rural women, who work tirelessly in their homes and fields, often remain unseen, unpaid, and unrecognized. PAIDAR set out to change that reality. Today, we proudly stand alongside 57 women-led businesses and micro-grantees who have collectively received over 170 million PKR, supported through training, technical assistance, and financial inclusion. By supporting SheVolution 2.0, we take another step toward that vision, one where women from every corner of Sindh are empowered to lead, create, and uplift one another for a more inclusive and prosperous future.” About PAIDAR The Poverty Alleviation & Inclusive Development Across Rural Sindh (PAIDAR) Programme is a five-year initiative funded by the European Union (EU) and implemented by UNIDO to support the Government of Sindh (GoS) in implementing its Poverty Reduction Strategy (PRS) across five districts: Larkana, Badin, Sujawal, Thatta, and Tharparkar.

PAIDAR’s long-term objective is to reduce multidimensional poverty and enhance sustainable livelihoods for disadvantaged people, particularly women and youth. About UNIDO The United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) is a specialized agency of the United Nations with a mandate to promote, dynamize, and accelerate inclusive and sustainable industrial development. Aligned with Sustainable Development Goal 9 (SDG 9) – “Build resilient infrastructure, promote inclusive and sustainable industrialization, and foster innovation” – UNIDO envisions a world where industry drives low-emission economies, improves living standards, and sustains a livable environment for all, leaving no one behind. About Shevolution Shevolution is an initiative that celebrates women’s empowerment, resilience, and leadership through entrepreneurship and innovation. It provides a platform for women changemakers, business leaders, and professionals to connect, collaborate, and inspire transformative growth in Pakistan’s social and economic sectors.