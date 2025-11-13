Karachi On 13th November 2025 : A conference & exhibition titled “Shevolution 2.0” was held at hotel Marriot Karachi. Founded in 2018, the Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry Korangi, Karachi (WCCIK) is one of Pakistan’s most active and progressive women-led trade bodies. It provides a platform for entrepreneurs, SMEs, and professionals to access capacitybuilding, policy advocacy, and international linkages.
To organize this conference and exhibition, WCCIK has collaborated with The Missions of the Federal Republic of Germany in Pakistan and the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) under the PAIDAR initiative – Poverty Alleviation and Inclusive Development across Rural Sindh, funded by the European Union (EU), along with several diplomatic missions, development partners, and corporate organizations. These partnerships aim to promote women’s economic empowerment, export facilitation, and business visibility nationally and internationally. The Shevolution 2.0 Exhibition was inaugurated by H.E. Mr. Thomas H. Schultze, Consul General of the Federal Republic of Germany in Karachi, who also served as the Keynote Speaker for the Shevolution Conference.
The Consul General commended WCCIK’s efforts in promoting women’s entrepreneurship and acknowledged the strong partnership between the German Missions, UNIDO, and WCCIK. The inauguration ceremony was graced by diplomats, senior government officials, corporate representatives, and development partners, who collectively appreciated the platform for showcasing women-led enterprises, SMEs, and rural artisans from across Sindh and Pakistan. The conference opened with an inspiring exhibition by 17 handicraft networks supported by Poverty Alleviation and Inclusive Development across Rural Sindh programme, under which rural artisans of district Thatta, Badin, Sujawal, Tharparkar & Larkana displayed their handicraft products under the initiative launched by PAIDAR named ‘Sindhi Crafts’.
The exhibition provided these artisans with a valuable platform to present their work, connect with urban audiences in Karachi, and build meaningful market linkages that promote sustainable livelihoods and preserve Sindh’s rich cultural heritage. During her welcome address, Sahibzadi Mahin Khan, Founder President & Patron-inChief of WCCIK, stated: “Shevolution 2.0 reflects our ongoing commitment to strengthen women’s participation in trade, business, and leadership. It’s an opportunity to highlight achievements and build partnerships that foster inclusive economic growth.” In a keynote address, the Mr. Badar ul Islam, National Programme Coordinator, UNIDO said:
